JACKSON - Michigan State trustee Mitch Lyons was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault charge Monday by a Jackson County District Court Judge.

Lyons, of Grand Rapids, had been accused of pushing a referee after a girls youth basketball game in which he had been coaching in December.

A referee told police that Lyons pushed him twice after the game.

Lyons was charged with assault and battery but had denied the allegations.

In March, he tweeted that he was "100% innocent."

"I NEVER assaulted the referee in ANY way," Lyons wrote. "If I’d ever been interviewed by police, I’d have said so, as others did on police report. I look forward to revealing truth in court and being exonerated of this charge by a jury of my peers.'

I rejected the plea because I'm 100% innocent.I NEVER assaulted the referee in ANY way. If I’d ever been interviewed by police, I’d have said so, as others did on police report. I look forward to revealing truth in court and being exonerated of this charge by a jury of my peers. https://t.co/sGgYE8fJvz — Mitch Lyons (@mlyons85) March 14, 2018

The referee, whose name was redacted from a police report, told a trooper he "had to make a couple of calls that caused one team to lose," then called two technical fouls because of a verbal dispute that followed.

After the game, the referee said, he was putting on his jacket to leave when a coach confronted him and pushed him twice in the chest with his hands. Other witnesses identified that coach as Lyons, the report said.

One witness said he saw Lyons either push the referee or "was trying to show him what his player was doing during the game and touched him unintentionally," it said.

Another witness said she stood between Lyons and the referee while they were talking and did not see Lyons push the referee, according to the report.

Lyons had left the building by the time police arrived, and the trooper was unable to reach him by phone, resulting in the arrest warrant being issued, the report indicates.

Lyons, 47, is a Grand Rapids businessman who played seven years in the NFL. He played football at MSU and has a business administration degree from there.

Lyons has been on the university's governing board since Jan. 1, 2011. He has said he will not seek another term on the board when his current term expires at the end of this year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Lansing State Journal