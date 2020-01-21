GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even today, Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack feels the impact of a civil rights icon.

"I understood he was one of the most brave leaders we have ever had," says Womack. "I would say Martin Luther King has been highly effective in my life with me understanding the non-violent movement that he had.

In 2006, Womack was part of a group that organized a tribute in Grand Rapids for King. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard street signs were placed at multiple intersections along Division Avenue but wear and tear have done significant damage.

"They look terrible," says Womack.

In 2006, Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack lead efforts to replace Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard street signs in Grand Rapids.

Now he wants to restore the signs and go even bigger by renaming a stretch of Franklin Street—Martin Luther King Junior Street. Womack says discussions are underway with city leaders.

"We have new leaders in city hall and we have practically 100 percent support from city hall," says Womack.

The original cost in 2006 was about $27,000. Womack says a similar investment would be needed for the new effort.

"This man gave his life to the non-violent movement, to move the needle that people would be treated more humane and humanity would accept all people as a part of humanity, he gave his life for that and the least we can do is honor him with a street in Grand Rapids, Michigan," says Womack.

