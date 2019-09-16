GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department is receiving $245,000 to continue its Residence Safety Program.

The program offers free smoke alarm upgrades and installations, along with fire safety checks to anyone who owns a home in Grand Rapids.

Since the program started, in 2013, the city has installed 60,000 smoke alarms in 10,400 Grand Rapids homes.

RELATED: GRFD: Almost half of the city's fatal fires are smoking related

The money is a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant, which will allow the department to continue installing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The grant was awarded to the department Monday morning at a press conference.

"We've had a number of documented saves where families that have been part of the program have had fires in the homes and have been able to escape," said Fire Marshall Ric Dokter.

The 60,000 number represents about 17 percent of homes in Grand Rapids.

Anyone interested can call 311 or 616-456-3000.

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.