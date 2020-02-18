GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities announced charges Tuesday for 14 young men tied to a string of gang-related violence in Grand Rapids last summer, including one for murder.

"Investigators worked very hard in many cases to solve these crimes," said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne. "What we found was a lack of cooperation."

Raymond Barrios faces an open murder charge, the most serious of the charges announced Feb. 18 and he remains at large.

Police believe Barrios is responsible for the shooting death of 20-year-old Saul Espinoza. The shooting happened near the fish ladder during the city's fireworks show on July 6.

Other notable charges include an arrest in the shooting that happened outside of Union High School in August. Daniel Torrez faces multiple charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting, including three counts of assault with intent to murder and felony gang membership.

Armondo Torrez and Ryan Martinez were both charged with assault with intent to murder among other charges for their alleged roles in the Sept. 30 shooting on Jennette Avenue, where four minors were shot at.

Using a one-man grand jury, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker estimates about a hundred witnesses were compelled to testify in 61st District Court, which led to 13 indictments and a total of 36 felony charges.

The charges range from perjury, carrying a concealed weapon to assault with intent to murder. The indictments also led to the recovery of 10 firearms.

"Experts at the Michigan State Police crime lab analyzed those guns they are traced to 15 different house shootings and other shootings in the city," Becker said.

The complete list of charges includes the following:

Juan Alvarado-Gomez - Perjury

Shaun Bell Jr. - Perjury, Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW)

Shaun Bell Sr. - Felon in possession of a firearm

Abraham Gutierrez-Delapaz - Perjury

Devon Fouse - Perjury

Ryan Martinez - Assault with intent to murder, Felony gang membership, felony firearm, armed robbery, CCW

Yareni Martinez - Perjury

Jesus Pena - discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, assault - great bodily harm, accessory after the fact

Maricarmen Torrez-Terraza - Perjury

Armondo Torrez - Assault with intent to murder, felony gang membership, felony firearm, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, assault - great bodily harm, armed robbery, CCW

Daniel Torrez - Perjury, 3 counts of assault with intent to murder, felony gang membership, felony firearm

Guillermo Vazquez-Villa - Perjury, CCW

Tyronn Young - Perjury, CCW

Raymond Barrios - Open Murder

The one-man grand jury process was last used in 2004 under similar circumstances, Becker said.

"It's a labor intensive for our office and it's labor intensive for the police department to serve these subpoenas. It takes up a lot of court time. These are not something that are over in 10 to 15 minutes, it can take an hour or two hours or longer to do these interviews."

Becker said the plan is to extend the grand jury process for another 6 months to continue investigating the crimes that have not yet been solved.

"Much has been done, but much more needs to be done. This is just a sampling," Becker said.

Becker and Payne agreed this should also serve as a call-to-action.

"This is something we don't want to have happen next summer," he said.

Payne said while this string of violence was concerning, the department expects overall crime numbers to be down in 2019. Those statistics will be finalized in the coming months.

