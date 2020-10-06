Mothers group wants justice after deadly shootings in Grand Rapids

Moms on a Mission is trying to help the affected families.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Barbara Thomas knows all too well about the pain of losing someone; her son was shot and killed 23 years ago.

"It hurts my heart so much for another mother," says Thomas.

This week her pain returned as three people were shot and killed in less than 24 hours in Grand Rapids. The youngest victim was just 20 years old.

Thomas' group Moms on a Mission is now trying to help the affected families.

"We help them process that their anger is valid and you have the right to be angry. You have the right to be mad and bitter but there is a better way," says Thomas.

A better way would be to bring justice to those responsible but community leader Elijah Libbett says that is a difficult task.

"There is a code 'don't snitch.' That is a code the streets live by. You might not understand it, other people might not understand it, but the streets understand that code," says Libbett.

"I don't live by the street code of 'keep your mouth shut; you better not say nothing.' Because I was a victim of the violence," says Thomas.

That's why Thomas is now calling on others to come forward so justice can be served.

"How would you feel if it was your child? Would you want somebody to step forward and say what they saw?" says Thomas.

