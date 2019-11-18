GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Representatives from Michigan State University and the Meijer Foundation broke ground at the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building on Monday.

The building was made possible by a significant gift from Doug Meijer and the Meijer Foundation. The gift was given to the MSU College of Human Medicine for a theranostics clinic that includes a cyclotron-equipped radiopharmacy and PET/MR scanner in the building at the MSU Grand Rapids Innovation Park.

Doug Meijer is a cancer survivor and advocate for treatment for all cancer patients.

“The Meijer Family has always been passionate about health care, and I am thankful to have the ability to carry that passion forward,” Meijer said. “This new medical innovation building will help save lives and improve the quality of life for many people through remarkable cancer-fighting technology. Patients will no longer have to travel overseas to receive needed treatment. I am living proof this technology works.”

In June, Health Innovation Partners and MSU signed a long-term lease for the development of a medical innovation building and parking structure at the MSU Grand Rapids Innovation Park.

The Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Facility is expected to open in late 2021.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.