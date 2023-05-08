x
Grand Rapids Central

Multiple people in custody after stabbing in Grand Rapids

The victim suffered minor injuries.
Credit: Jacob Feuerstein, WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person has been injured after a stabbing Monday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

It's not clear what led up to the incident, but it happened around 10:30 p.m. at Louis Campau Promenade, leaving the victim with minor injuries.

Investigators say there are multiple subjects in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

