A new multi-million dollar development is one step closer to becoming a reality in Grand Rapids.

On Wednesday city leaders announced they received a $162,000 grant from the state for the new Plaza Roosevelt. The money will be used toward testing the land near Grandville Avenue.

A new high school, city park, expanded medical clinic and affordable housing are part of the new six acre project.

"This offers an opportunity for ownership and rentals so for individuals who want to own a home for rental, habitat will have a product for them," says Kara Wood the Economic Development Director for the City of Grand Rapids.

Construction is expected to begin later this year and Plaza Roosevelt is expected to be complete by 2020.

