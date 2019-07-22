GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The City of Grand Rapids' new police chief will be officially sworn in on Monday.

The police department chose internal candidate Eric Payne for the position earlier this month. Payne was selected after a national search was conducted, he was among three finalist for the position and vetted by city leaders and residents.

City Clerk Joel Hondorp will administer the oath of office, which will be followed by a community gathering. Everyone is invited to congratulate Chief Payne on his succession up the ranks after 32 years of service with the department.

The event is happened at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Rapids City Hall, located at 300 Monroe Avenue NW.

