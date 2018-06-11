GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday that a minor in Newark, N.J. is responsible for making bomb threats at three Grand Rapids high schools, which were received on Oct. 29.

East Grand Rapids High School, Grand Rapids Christian High School and Union High School all received voicemails containing bomb threats. EGR High School was shut down due to the threat, and the two other schools remained open after protective sweeps were made.

All three of the voicemails left the name of the person who supposedly left the threat, and one left the address of the person. In a release, the prosecutor's office said, "Not surprisingly, the name left on each of the messages was not the individual who made the bomb threat."

The prosecutor's office said a minor who lives in New Jersey made the threats. The person named on the voicemails and the suspect know each other through online gaming. The Newark minor got upset with the local individual and made the threats as a way to get him in trouble.

Because the calls were made from New Jersey, the local police department and Essex County Prosecutor's Office will handle the case.

There is no evidence that the local minor participated in the threats. He and his family cooperated with the investigated and there will be no charges filed against him.

