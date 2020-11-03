GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Funding for a new skate and bike facility on city-owned land in downtown Grand Rapids has been approved.

The park will be 14,000 square feet with banked ramps, concrete slabs and rails for grinding. It will be located at 555 Monroe Ave NW.

According to the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority, construction will begin in spring 2020, as weather permits, and the goal is to open the facility in early summer.

The facility comes in response to several years of community discussion and planning around the need for expanding skate and bicycle facilities.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority

The project partners anticipate the facility will deliver multiple positive benefits to the Downtown neighborhood including a safe space for young people, less property damage and physical benefits from skating .

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.