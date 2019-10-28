GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As if the weather wasn't enough, parking in Grand Rapids is going to be a little more difficult starting on Friday, Nov. 1.

The City of Grand Rapids will begin enforcing their odd-even and same-side parking restrictions Friday so crews can clear roads of leaves and other tree debris over the next six weeks.

The parking restrictions take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday — regardless of whether there's snow — and will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 1, 2020. Streets with restrictions have odd-even or same-side parking signs posted.

“We need the community’s help as we work to clear streets of leaves and other tree debris that naturally fall into the road,” said James Hurt, the City’s acting managing director of public services. “Following the parking restrictions allows us to effectively clean the streets and ensures we don’t have flooded streets this winter due to clogged catch basins.”

For odd dates between 1 a.m. and 6 p.m., parking is prohibited on the even-numbered side of the street. On an even date between 1 a.m. and 6 p.m., parking is prohibited on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Same-side parking restrictions require residents to park only on a designated side of the street from Nov. 1 to April 1. On some narrow streets, no parking will be allowed.

From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. each day, parking is permitted on both sides of the street unless signs indicate otherwise.

To view the full map of restrictions, click here.

Parking restrictions allow city street sweepers and snowplows easier access to neighborhoods and city streets. They also help keep one lane of traffic open and available for emergency and public service vehicles.

It's also against city ordinance to rake leaves and place tree debris into the street. For more information on city yard waste services, click here.

Vehicles in violation of these restrictions may be given a $20 parking ticket.

For questions about the seasonal parking restrictions, call the City’s Customer Service Center at 616-456-3000.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.