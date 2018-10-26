A three-judge panel said it will not revisit a state Supreme Court decision that police "knock-and-talk" searches in a Kent County marijuana butter case were illegal.

It involves early morning raids back in 2014 at the homes of Michael Frederick and Todd VanDoorne. The two men were Kent County corrections officers at the time.

They were charged after police found marijuana-infused butter.

Both Frederick and VanDoorne were registered under the state's medical marijuana law to use the butter to control pain.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled last year that that the search of the men's homes violated their constitutional rights, even though they both consented to the searches. The Supreme Court's ruling said that the search of the men's homes violated their constitutional rights, even though they both consented to the searches.

The Appeals Court said it cannot overturn Supreme Court's decision. Kent County Prosecutors may seek to argue the case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

