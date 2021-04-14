x
Perrigo breaking ground on North American HQ in Grand Rapids

The offices will be part of Michigan State University’s Innovation Park in Grand Rapids in an area known as the Medical Mile.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Perrigo, the maker of over-the-counter healthcare products, is breaking ground on a North American headquarters in western Michigan. 

The offices will be part of Michigan State University’s Innovation Park in Grand Rapids in an area known as the Medical Mile.

Spectrum Health hospital and the Van Andel Institute, which conducts medical research, are nearby. The groundbreaking was scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. Perrigo has operations in Allegan and Holland in western Michigan, a region where it employs more than 4,000 people.

