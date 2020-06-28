Petition started to rename downtown Grand Rapids street in honor of Breonna Taylor

Monroe Center Street is one of the main stretches in downtown Grand Rapids.

A petition to rename a downtown Grand Rapids street to honor Breonna Taylor has gaining about 1,000 signatures in three days.

Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville police conducting a no-knock warrant in March, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Many of her family members still live in the area.

The petition suggests changing the name of Monroe Center Street NW to Breonna Taylor Street, saying "the people of Michigan would give her the honor, dignity and respect she deserved on March 13, 2020."

Taylor's death received renewed attention after George Floyd's death put police brutality and killings in the national spotlight.

In Grand Rapids, a protest was organized in her honor, and a 24-hour vigil was set up on Monroe Center Street on her June 5 birthday.

Monroe Center Street is one of the main stretches in downtown Grand Rapids, and it has been the origin point for several protests in recent weeks.

