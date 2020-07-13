5-year-old boy, 65-year-old woman identified as victims of Grand Rapids fire

Both of the victims are from Grand Rapids, according to police.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police said the two people who died in a house fire near downtown Grand Rapids over the weekend have been identified as Jacqueline Baber-Bey, 65, and Emareyon Cummings, 5.

The fire happened in the 500 block of Sheldon Ave. SE after a neighbor called to report it around 9:02 a.m. Saturday morning. Both of the victims are from Grand Rapids, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene and the child was transported to the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

At one point, a total of 50 firefighters were on scene fighting the flames. Two firefighters were also treated and released for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At this same home, two women were killed in March of 2019. Charletta Baber-Bey, 47 and Keyona Griffin, 25, were found shot to death. The suspect in that case has not yet been arrested. Grand Rapids Police said they could not confirm any sort of correlation between the fire and the murders as of Saturday afternoon.

