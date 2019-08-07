GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday, Grand Rapids Police said Saul Espinoza, 20, was shot and killed Saturday night. He was one of four people shot during the city's fireworks show.

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

There were two shooting incidents Saturday night, and Espinoza was killed in one that occurred near the Fish Ladder Park on 6th Street NW and Front Avenue NW around 10:45 p.m..

An unidentified woman was also shot at that location.

The other shooting took place at 10:34 p.n. near the Big Boy on Pearl Street NW. Two teens were injured, but they are recovering from their injuries.

“The majority of people who attended this event never realized what occurred," said Lt. Eric Payne from the Grand Rapids Police Department. He said that the shootings were isolated and probably unrelated, but it is believed Espinoza's death was not random.

“It’s more gunfire in the city,” said Payne.

Espinoza's death is the ninth homicide to occur in the city of Grand Rapids in 2019.

Detectives continue to investigate both shootings and encourage anyone with information to contact GRPD or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

