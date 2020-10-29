Police identify suspect and victim after stand-off in Grand Rapids

Investigators say that 45-year-old Yolanda Genean Henderson was shot and killed.

Police in Grand Rapids have identified the victim and suspect in a homicide that resulted in an hours-long stand-off in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

Investigators say that 45-year-old Yolanda Genean Henderson was shot and killed. The suspect in the case, 30-year-old Richard Leon Davis is facing charges of open murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Ottillia Street SE around 2:45 in the morning Wednesday. They found Henderson at that location. She had been fatally shot.

Later, officers located the suspect's vehicle at his parent's home in the 1200 block of Sigsbee Street SE. After a seven hour stand-off they entered the home and Davis surrendered without incident.

The suspect's parents were inside during the standoff but were not harmed or held against their will. Police said they will not face charges, as there was no indication they were trying to assist their son.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or through Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.