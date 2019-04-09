GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After winning a silver medal in a public safety powerlifting event last month, 45-year-old Grand Rapids Police Detective James Vakertzis is already looking ahead to 2021.

The rush of competitive powerlifting, he says, is rewarding by itself. Being an ambassador for the city of Grand Rapids gives the experience added significance.

“How do you describe how much of an honor it is to be able to go over there and do that,’’ he asked. “It’s a once in a lifetime experience. Now, I have to go over to the Netherlands and do the same thing.’’

The 2021 World Police and Fire Games are in Rotterdam; Vakertzis has never been there.

The recently-completed 2019 games were in Chengdu, China. That, too, was a first for Vakertzis.

“Never been to China. It was a whole new, eye-opening experience,’’ he said.

Vakertzis was one of about 10,000 competitors in the biennial Olympic-style competition, which was first held in 1985 in San Jose, Calif. Participants represent law enforcement, firefighters, and officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration and customs.

More than 70 countries were represented from across the world; athletes competed in about 60 sports during the 11-day event in August.

Vakertzis, who has been lifting since he was in high school, competed in the push/pull event consisting of bench presses and deadlifts.

He benched 365 pounds and deadlifted 600 pounds. A competitor from Slovakia edged him out by a little more than 16 pounds.

Afterwards, the two exchanged shirts. “He gave me one of his Slovakian shirts and we took pictures together,’’ Vakertzis said.

The camaraderie with public safety officers from across the globe was an experience Vakertzis said he will not forget.

“When it all comes down at the end of the day, we’re all friends, we’re all trying to do the same things that all first responders do,’’ he said.

Vakertzis, a Florida native, comes from a military family. He served in the U.S. Army and worked as a police officer in Memphis, Tenn. before coming to Grand Rapids.

He’s worked patrol on the city’s west side and spent several years in vice before being assigned to a Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Powerlifting, he says, is an outlet.

“For the amount of stress and everything that I deal with mentally? Yeah, it’s huge,’’ Vakertzis said. “It’s very therapeutic for me.’’

His trip to China was not cheap. Vakertzis estimates the tab was about $10,000. He said he is grateful for assistance from the Grand Rapids Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #97 and the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association.

“I can’t thank them enough for everything they helped me do to accomplish this,’’ he said. “It brought tears to my eyes just to be able to have that honor of being able to bring something back.’’

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.