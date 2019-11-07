GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a special night for the young patients at the Helen Devos Children's Hospital.

Families, law enforcement and hundreds of motorcycles all turned out to show their support at the Project Night Lights event. Children at the hospital also participated by flashing lights through their windows.

Organizers say the support means so much to the children and their families.

"The children at the Helen Devos Children's Hospital are facing, a lot of them are facing the battle of their lives so something like project night lights is a great thing for these kids to look forward to every month," says Chris Cameron an organizer.

The Project Night Lights tradition will continue next month. The next event is scheduled to take place on August 14.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.