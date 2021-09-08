Project Night Lights goes gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

September's event was a twist on Project Night Lights, which happens monthly at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital to let them know they're loved.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Street was lit up in gold Wednesday night outside Helen DeVos Children's Hospital as kids staying there were about to be tucked into bed. It's a twist on the monthly Project Night Lights, which lets children inside the hospital know they're loved.

"We're standing in solidarity with some incredibly brave children, devoted families who are on a childhood cancer journey with us here at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital," said Dr. James Fahner, who serves as the division chief for pediatric hematology and oncology.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and childhood cancer awareness is signified with a gold ribbon.

"Childhood Cancer Awareness Month really allows us to celebrate the amazing advances that we've seen in the successful treatment, and in most cases very high cure rates for most forms of childhood cancer," Dr. Fahner said.

"It's also a celebration of community support, year round, of people who are coming together from our community to tell these children and families that we support them. We're encouraging them. We're inspiring them on this difficult journey."

Right now, visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 are keeping children feeling isolated and Dr. Fahner says Project Night Lights really helps change that.

"To be able to look out and see so many different groups from our community coming together to say 'We're here for you. We support you. We're sending our love and encouragement up to you tonight.'"