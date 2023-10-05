'IT'S HOPE!' | Why downtown Grand Rapids was lined with purple light batons

Hundreds of people gathered outside Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for Project Night Lights. But this one had a specific message.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From roaring motorcycle engines, to semi truck horns and police sirens, downtown was alive with sound and lights on Wednesday night. The monthly Project Night Lights is a way for the community to say "goodnight" to the young patients and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, and to let them know they're loved.

The red, blue and amber lights of emergency vehicles are typical on a night like this. But this time around, the streets were also lined with people waving purple light batons. Those purple lights serve as a special acknowledgment of patients living with cystic fibrosis.

"Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition that people are born with. They don't have any choice in the matter, and yet it's incurable, and it's taken the lives of countless numbers of young people over the years," said Dr. John Schuen, who is a pediatric pulmonary and sleep medicine physician at the hospital.

"Here at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, we actually are part of groundbreaking research with the help of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and their therapeutic development network."

Dr. Schuen calls it "a blessing" to be part of the hospital and network of cystic fibrosis care centers around the country.

"It feels great to be able to give those families hope that there's going to be a better day for them — that they're going to be healthier and stronger. They're going to live longer. Those are the differences that are made at a CF care center, here and at other children's hospitals across the country," he said.

For Dr. Schuen, Project Night Lights is all about celebrating togetherness as a community of caregivers and giving back to young people. He knows how much it means to children to see the community come out.

"It means that they care. It means that there are people looking out for them. It means that there's really someone else looking over their shoulder and helping them out. It's hope. It's love. It's just a great gesture," Dr. Schuen said.

Project Night Lights takes place on the second Wednesday of every month at 8:30 p.m. outside the hospital.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.