GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids mailed out winter property tax bills, but they used the wrong envelopes.

The City posted to Facebook Monday saying the used envelopes they normally use for water bills instead of property tax bills.

Although the return address says "City of Grand Rapids Water System," inside should be your property tax bill and return envelope for payment.

The City apologized in their Facebook post for any inconvenience and they are working with the printing company to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.

