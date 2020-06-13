Live updates | Protest held in downtown Grand Rapids

A protest started at 4:30 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.

For the third consecutive weekend, protesters are gathering in downtown Grand Rapids. This demonstration is a solidarity for Black Lives Matter event.

The event organizers stress the protest is peaceful, and they are meeting at Rosa Parks Circle at 4 p.m. The event will start with speakers sharing their experiences, and the march will start at 5 p.m.

This one is organized by a group called Minorities Movement 2020.

LIVE UPDATES:

5:30 p.m. - The group marched around the downtown area for about 30 minutes before returning back to Rosa Parks Circle.

5 p.m. - After hearing from several speakers, the crowd started marching through downtown Grand Rapids. They started chanting Breonna Taylor's name, a 26-year-old woman who grew up in Grand Rapids, and was shot and killed by police in Louisville.

4:30 p.m. - A couple hundred people gathered in Rosa Parks Circle. The organizers invited anyone who wanted to speak to step up and take the microphone.

The organizers told the crowd several times they want the afternoon to be a peaceful march.

4 p.m. - Kent County public defenders are attending the march.

