Protest in Grand Rapids calls for action following Daunte Wright shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A call to action is planned for Friday in Grand Rapids in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.

Wright, a 20-year-old African American man, was shot and killed by police officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop and attempted arrest for an outstanding warrant in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

After a brief struggle Wright was shot, and then drove off but crashed his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The following day, police said Potter meant to use her Taser.

The group Justice for Black Lives announced a protest on Facebook for Friday at 5 p.m. The group labeled the protest 'Call To Action: Justice for Daunte Wright.' It will start at Rosa Parks Circle and include a vigil for Wright.

Potter made her first court appearance on Thursday. She is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting. Potter resigned her position with the Brooklyn Center Police Department Tuesday.

