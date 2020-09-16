Public hearing set to discuss renaming Monroe Center after Breonna Taylor

The public hearing will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Tuesday night's city commission meeting, city leaders agreed to set a public hearing to discuss renaming Monroe Center Street NW in downtown Grand Rapids after Breonna Taylor.

Taylor is a Grand Rapids native who was fatally shot by police in Louisville.

The public hearing will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. This follows a petition to rename the street in honor of Taylor gained nearly 4,000 signatures.

Taylor's death received renewed attention after George Floyd's death put police brutality and killings in the national spotlight. In Grand Rapids, a protest was organized in her honor, and a 24-hour vigil was set up on Monroe Center Street on her June 5 birthday.

Also on Tuesday, the city of Louisville and attorney's for Taylor's family announced a $12 million settlement.

Monroe Center Street is one of the main stretches in downtown Grand Rapids, and it has been the origin point for several protests over the summer. Rosa Parks Circle was originally called Campau Square. It was renamed in 2001 to honor the Civil Rights icon.

After the public hearing, the topic of renaming the street will go back to the city commission for a vote at a future meeting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.