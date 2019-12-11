GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country and western singer-songwriter, Reba McEntire, will be performing in Grand Rapids this coming spring.

The show is set for May, 9 2020 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 22 at noon.

Reba is one of the most decorated artist in country music. She is known for the songs, " “Is There Life Out There,” “You Lie,” “Fancy,” “For My Broken Heart,” “I’m a Survivor,” “Whoever’s in New England” and “Little Rock.”

When she released a greatest-hits compilation in 2008, it took three discs to cover a career highlighted by more than 50 top 10 hits.

Since releasing her first self-titled album in 1977 she has released 28 more. Her most recent album is "Stronger Than the Truth" and it was released in April of 2019.

"Stronger Than the Truth" debuted at No. 4 on Billboard' Top Country Albums. It is her 27th top 10 in the Top Country Albums chart.

McEntire will co-host the Country Music Association Awards with Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ABC.

