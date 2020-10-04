GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department announced Friday that Capt. Clifford 'Cliff' Carlon, the oldest retired member of the department, died at the age of 99.

Police said he died Friday morning with family by his side.

Carlon served the people of Grand Rapids for 35 years before he retired in 1981. He held multiple positions including street supervisor, head of the Traffic Division and the commander of the Detective Unit.

"He was also the 'de-facto' city attorney and was instrumental in bringing the first computer system to the department," GRPD said.

Carlon was a WWII veteran who served in the Army and he attended Michigan State University.

"I think something should be said about how proud he was to be a member of the Grand Rapids Police Department and having been able to serve with his two brother-in-law's Bill and Stan VanTuinen," said Carlon's daughter, Dayle.

Carlon's grandson, Chris, reminisced about a case that was solved with a piece of balled twine.

"Captain Carlon you will be sorely missed and your legacy will remain alive at the Grand Rapids Police Department. You may be gone from our sight, but never from our hearts," police said.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.