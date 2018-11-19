UPDATE: "No ice skating today due to temps and lots of sun," isn't the worst news to hear in the winter.

The City of Grand Rapids will instead try to open the rink for the season on Saturday, Nov. 24.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Grand Rapids.

The ice skating season at Rosa Parks Circle will kick off at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 and will remain open through Feb. 24, weather permitting.

The rink will be open 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The rink will also be host to several activities and events, including the annual lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 1.

The cost to skate is $1 for youth and $3 for adults. Skate rental is included in that price.

A monthly open skate calendar, rink information and daily closure updates are available by following the rink on Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM