GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for the suspect who stabbed a 22-year-old man at Rosa Parks Circle Friday evening.

Police responded to the park around 5 p.m. on a report of an argument where someone had been assaulted. When officers got to the scene, they found a 22-year-old man with what appeared to be a single stab wound to his chest.

Sgt. John Wittkowski with GRPD said a fight broke out between two people and a bystander tried to intervene but was stabbed in the chest.

First-aid was administered on the scene and the man was transported to the hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

The suspect fled south from Rosa Parks Circle. Detectives and a forensics team are working the scene and following up on leads.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

