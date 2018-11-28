GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The search for a new Superintendent at Grand Rapids Public Schools has begun.

On Tuesday night, a public meeting was held to gather input on what the ideal candidate would look like. Current GRPS Superintendent Teresa Weatherall-Neal is retiring in June, after being in the position for seven years.

Kent ISD Superintendent Ron Caniff says the district will look at all types of candidates with varying degrees of experience.

"Certainly there are plentiful examples of successful Superintendents who have not been a building level administrator," says Caniff.

And that also includes those who are working at GRPS right now.

"I'm quite confident there are strong internal candidates; it is a very strong team," says Caniff.

The school board wants to pick their candidate months before Weatherall-Neal leaves.

"At least appointed and named so that there is at least three months or longer so they can work alongside Teresa Weatherall-Neal to assist in the transition," says Caniff.

