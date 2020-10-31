Seasonal odd-even parking starts Sunday in Grand Rapids

From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. each day, parking is permitted on both sides of the street unless signs indicate otherwise.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Seasonal parking rules start on many neighborhood streets in Grand Rapids starting Sunday, Nov. 1.

The restrictions start on this date to give city street sweepers the chance to clear the road of leaves, tree debris and snow throughout the fall and winter.

The parking restrictions take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday — regardless of whether there's snow — and will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 1, 2020. Streets with restrictions have odd-even or same-side parking signs posted.

“We need the community’s help as we work to clear streets of leaves and other tree debris that naturally fall into the road,” says James Hurt, the City’s managing director of public services. “Following the parking restrictions allows us to effectively clean the streets and ensures we don’t have flooded streets this winter due to clogged catch basins.”

For odd dates between 1 a.m. and 6 p.m., parking is prohibited on the even-numbered side of the street. On an even date between 1 a.m. and 6 p.m., parking is prohibited on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Same-side parking restrictions require residents to park only on a designated side of the street from Nov. 1 to April 1. On some narrow streets, no parking will be allowed.

From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. each day, parking is permitted on both sides of the street unless signs indicate otherwise.

