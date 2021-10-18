Seasonal parking rules begin Nov. 1 on many GR neighborhood streets

Odd-even and same-side parking restrictions take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1 of each year, regardless of whether there is snow.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Temperatures are starting to drop and West Michigan roads will be blanketed with snow and ice before we know it. To prepare for this change in weather, seasonal parking rules will soon be in effect on many neighborhood streets in Grand Rapids.

Starting Monday, Nov. 1, odd-even and same-side parking restrictions will begin to allow City street sweepers and snowplows easier access to neighborhood streets while clearing roads of leaves, tree debris and snow throughout the fall and winter

“We need the community’s help as we work to clear streets of leaves and other tree debris that naturally fall into the road,” said Public Works Director John Gorney. “Following the parking restrictions allows us to effectively clean the streets and ensures we don’t have flooded streets this winter due to clogged catch basins.”

According to the city, these parking restrictions also help to keep lanes open for residents and emergency vehicles.

Odd-even and same-side parking restrictions take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1 of each year, regardless of whether there is snow. The restrictions last until 11:59 p.m. on April 1 of the following year. Streets with restrictions have odd-even or same-side parking signs posted.

Odd-even parking restrictions mean that on each even-numbered day starting at 1 a.m. and until 6 p.m., parking is prohibited on the odd-numbered side of the street. On each odd-numbered day starting at 1 a.m. and until 6 p.m., parking is prohibited on the even-numbered side of the street. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. each day, parking is permitted on both sides of the street unless signs indicate otherwise.

Same-side parking restrictions require residents to park only on a designated side of the street from Nov. 1 to April 1. On some of the narrowest of streets, there may be no parking allowed.

Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions may be ticketed.

To report an odd/even parking complaint:

Use the “grcity 311” app on either IOS or Android app stores

Use the “Report an Issue” webpage at grandrapidsmi.gov/Report-an-Issue

Call 311 or 616.456.3000 at any time

For more information and a map of streets with odd-even and one-side parking restrictions, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.