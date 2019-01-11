GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After pledging the first gift to launch the Michigan State University Grand Rapids Research Center (GRRC), Peter and Joan Secchia on Friday announced a second gift of $5 million to complete the $30 million campaign for the $88 million building that opened in 2017.

“We are immensely grateful for the ongoing generosity of the Secchia's and their vision for a better, healthier world,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. “They made a commitment to invest in the medical discoveries that are yet to come and believe this community is a driving force in making them happen.”

The Secchia's and Richard and Helen DeVos announced a combined gift of $15 million in 2016 to launch the campaign for the construction of the GRRC. Before that, they announced a $20 million combined gift to construct the Secchia Center, MSU College of Human Medicine headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids.

“Joan and I are committed to helping MSU and the College of Human Medicine and are happy to help them close the books on this building project,” said Secchia.

Peter Secchia graduated from MSU's Eli Broad College of Business in 1963 and is a former U.S. Ambassador to Italy. Joan Secchia is a 1964 graduate from the MSU College of Education.

