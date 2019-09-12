GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Housing Commission is opening the waiting list for Section 8 housing program Monday.

Anyone seeking a Section 8 voucher can apply online at GRHC's website between midnight on Dec. 9 and 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Section 8 provides a rental subsidy to low-income households renting privately owned property.

The Section 8 application process will be conducted online or via phone -- there will be no paper applications, and applications will not be available or accepted at the GHRC administrative office or housing management offices.

Once the application period has ended, the GRHC will draw 2,000 names by computerized random lottery, and those applicants will be added to the agency's Section 8 waiting list. A computerized random lottery will also determine the placement of new applicants on the waiting list.

Kent County residents will be served before other families applying from outside the area.

Once the applicant's name reaches the top of the waiting list — which could take several years — he or she must meet income eligibility requirements in order to receive a Section 8 voucher.

The Housing Commission is working with numerous agencies to facilitate the application process for those with disabilities who may need special accommodation, for those who lack a computer or phone equipment and for households that speak a language other than English or Spanish.

The GRHC administers 3,459 Section 8 vouchers and is currently serving families that applied to the program in November 2018.

For more information, click here.

