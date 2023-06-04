Shots fired amongst a crowd at the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

Police have not named any suspects.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says they responded to reports of shots fired at the Blue Bridge overnight.

They say the gunfire happened at around 3:40 a.m. from a crowd of people on the bridge.

Police say that nobody was hurt as a result of the gunshots.

There are no suspects identified by police at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.