Grand Rapids Central

Shots fired amongst a crowd at the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

Police have not named any suspects.
Credit: Jacob Feuerstein, WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says they responded to reports of shots fired at the Blue Bridge overnight.

They say the gunfire happened at around 3:40 a.m. from a crowd of people on the bridge.

Police say that nobody was hurt as a result of the gunshots.

There are no suspects identified by police at this time.

