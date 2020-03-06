Live updates | Silent sit-in held in Grand Rapids

A silent sit-in is being held to protest police brutality and stand in solidarity with Minneapolis.

*This story will be updated throughout the afternoon/evening*

After two anti-racism protests were held in Grand Rapids in recent days, another demonstration is happening Wednesday at 4 p.m.

A silent sit-in has been planned to rally against police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

After Saturday's protest, which drew thousands of people downtown Grand Rapids, ended in a riot with more than 100 businesses being damaged, this event has more guidelines in place to ensure safety. The sit-in has a planned end time, and the Grand Rapids Police Department has been in contact with the organizers.

Police Chief Eric Payne said he plans to participate.

12:20 p.m - City officials say the downtown area will remain open during the protest, but certain streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Fulton Street West – Ottawa Avenue NW to Sheldon Avenue NE

Division Avenue North – Fulton Street East to Library Street NE

Commerce Avenue SW at Fulton Street West

Ionia Avenue NW at Fulton Street West

Monroe Center Street NW

Louis Street NW at Ottawa Avenue NW

Drivers and bicyclists are asked to follow posted detours.

This demonstration will line people up along Fulton Street, then at 5 p.m. they plan to kneel and chant "I can't breathe" for nine minutes.

