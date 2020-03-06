Live updates | Silent sit-in held in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — *This story will be updated throughout the afternoon/evening*
After two anti-racism protests were held in Grand Rapids in recent days, another demonstration is happening Wednesday at 4 p.m.
A silent sit-in has been planned to rally against police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.
After Saturday's protest, which drew thousands of people downtown Grand Rapids, ended in a riot with more than 100 businesses being damaged, this event has more guidelines in place to ensure safety. The sit-in has a planned end time, and the Grand Rapids Police Department has been in contact with the organizers.
Police Chief Eric Payne said he plans to participate.
12:20 p.m - City officials say the downtown area will remain open during the protest, but certain streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:
- Fulton Street West – Ottawa Avenue NW to Sheldon Avenue NE
- Division Avenue North – Fulton Street East to Library Street NE
- Commerce Avenue SW at Fulton Street West
- Ionia Avenue NW at Fulton Street West
- Monroe Center Street NW
- Louis Street NW at Ottawa Avenue NW
Drivers and bicyclists are asked to follow posted detours.
This demonstration will line people up along Fulton Street, then at 5 p.m. they plan to kneel and chant "I can't breathe" for nine minutes.
