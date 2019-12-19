GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — School is out and the kids are stuck inside. Give them a change of scenery at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Snowflake Break returns with activities for all ages.

visitors can make winter-themed crafts, decorate ornaments, play games and explore special exhibits.

Snowflake Break runs from Dec. 21 through Jan. 5, 2020.

Kent County residents also receive a reduced admission. Adults in Kent County are $5. Kids ages 17 and under in Kent County are free.

You can purchase tickets online here or at the museum.

There are also special displays for kids to enjoy while visiting. The historic LEGO Display showcases the streets of old Grand Rapids. Toys! takes kids and adults on a trip down memory lane to the most popular toys of the decades.

The Herpolsheimer's Child Passenger Train is also on display. The train used to be in Herpolsheimer’s Department Store when it opened in Grand Rapids in 1949.

Kids can hunt for 15 different Santas from around the world and 12 different elves hidden around the museum.

