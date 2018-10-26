GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Art Museum is opening its fall exhibit "Who Shot Sports: A Photographic History, 1843 to present" on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The collection was curated by photographic historian Gail Buckland, and there are more than 200 photos from the past 175 years. The exhibit features many different sports from nations around the world.

Visitors to the GRAM will be able to see how photography has evolved since 1843, and they will be able to see historic moments in the sports from around world.

The sports photography exhibit will run from Oct. 27 - Jan. 19.

The GRAM is also debuting its latest Michigan Artist Series "Water is Sacred. Trees are Relatives" by East Lansing-based artist/professor/activist Dylan Minor. The exhibit focuses on the natural environment of West Michigan and its history.

That exhibit will be on display from Oct. 27 - March 3.

