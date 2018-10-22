GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Investigators from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration are taking over the case of a construction worker killed by a falling piece of wood in downtown Grand Rapids.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at a restoration site near the intersection of Monroe Avenue NW and Fulton Street W. CWD Real Estate Investment is renovating two buildings at 50 Monroe Ave. and 37 Ottawa Ave. into a hotel and office space.

Police say winds may have contributed to the wood falling and killing the worker, Luciano Marban. CWD identified Marban in a statement Monday:

“There was an awful accident at the 50 Monroe construction site over the weekend. We don’t have all the details yet, but it resulted in an employee of one of the subcontractors on site, Luciano Marbon [sic], losing his life. We are stunned and incredibly saddened by this, and our prayers and deepest condolences go to [sic] family. We will be working with the appropriate officials to help to determine the cause of this tragedy.”

Family members started a GoFundMe page to pay for Marban’s funeral.

MIOSHA wouldn’t comment on an open investigation, but a spokesperson said the investigation could take several weeks or months to complete.

