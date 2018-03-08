GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Leslie King spent 20 years living the pain and trauma of sexual exploitation on the streets of Grand Rapids.

King was molested at 8 years old and sold into prostitution by the time she turned 15.

A victim turned fighter, King has spent every year since 2003 building a community for women like her. King said Sacred Beginnings was the first ever survivor-led outreach and recovery program in the state of Michigan.

"A lot of women are still trapped and living in fear," King said.

But, when they are ready King says they know who to call.

"We just keep coming and coming and coming and one day they'll call us at their lowest moment—when enough is enough. And we'll be there," King said.

King leads street outreach with her team of fellow survivors and hands out bags filled with toiletries and non-perishable food.

She opened her first transition home back in 2003, and by mid-September she will have opened a second one. King will be able to house about 16 women between the two homes, but she said her work is nowhere near finished.

