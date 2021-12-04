Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Grand Rapids

Police said the suspect turned himself in on Friday and is currently in custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids said that a suspect has turned himself in after a deadly shooting Friday near downtown.

The shooting occurred inside Stuyvesant Apartments located on 140 Madison Ave. SE. just before noon. The victim has been identified as Nicholas Stephan Purnell, 28, of Grand Rapids. He reportedly died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Monday, GRPD said The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a felony warrant for Open Murder and Felony Firearms against Andre Jermaine Hollowell,17, of Grand Rapids for the death of Purnell .

Hollowell turned himself into police on Friday, April 9 and is currently in custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility, awaiting arraignment.

