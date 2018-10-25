GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Some recent high profile incidents between police in Grand Rapids and people who live in the city have raised concerns.

Wednesday night a task force aimed at improving relations between GRPD and the community presented their final report which includes 38 recommendations for officers.

"I think most of our recommendations are primarily focused on making sure GRPD's staff and resources are deployed appropriately," says Ronald Davis of 21st Century Policing.

The task force was created last year after a traffic stop study showed that black drivers in Grand Rapids were twice as likely to be pulled over.

"Where we put officers in the city, being more strategic about that and not necessarily concentrating those efforts in any one part of the city," says Raynard Ross a member of the Task Force.

Another area of focus is training. Cultural competency training for officers is being recommended to help their interactions with immigrants, LGBTQ and communities of color.

But when it comes to youth, one recommendation says officers should avoid handcuffing children under 12 unless they display violent behavior or possess a firearm.

"Our expert technical advice from 21 CP has reiterated that GRPD is one of the finest departments in the country," says Ross.

Grand Rapids spent $181,000 on the task force initiative.

