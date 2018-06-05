GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- San Chez Bistro is a downtown favorite and has been for 25 years. Now the same family that brought you wonderful Tapas flavors is celebrating a second location. This one is right across from DeVos Place on Monroe.

Looking to expand your culinary horizons but don't have the budget of a world traveler? No problem.

"That's delicious!" said a diner, thrilled with her wasabi-aoili topped green beans.

"We serve global street food here. Basically it's just food from around the world. My family and I, we travel a lot. We wanted to bring that street food vibe to Grand Rapids cause it wasn't here yet," said Nolyn Schneider, the general manager.

Their goal: to help you try flavors from all over the globe, in one place. "If you love San Chez and the way that they handle things, this is the exact same concept as there. Great service, good food, good drinks. I personally think we have things on the menu that people have never tried before in their entire life and that's what I want to point out that...food that took me awhile to try and I tried it and thought, wow this is phenomenal. This is from China? This is great," said Nolyn.

While the dishes are eye-catching, so is the decor. "I think it's really gorgeous," said a diner. "I'm a fan of San Chez so it's a little more fast casual that we can come meet with girlfriends, it's really exciting."

"It's a beautiful restaurant and it's really easy to find," said her friend.

Whether you come for the vibe, the international cuisine or both, these diners don't think you'll be disappointed. "It is it's just kind of a breath of fresh air I guess. There is a lot of different variety in the food you can get here and there is not too much on this side of Grand Rapids so it's cool to see this part of town growing."

"I'm really excited because there is not a lot of food like this. We don't get a lot of food like this. So it's really exciting to find a place where you have options."

"It's great. I'd recommend it come try something you've never had before and enjoy yourself."

Roam is closed on Sundays but opens at 8AM Monday-Saturday. Click here to check out their menu.

