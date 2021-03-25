The B.O.B & Grand Rapids Brewing Co. reopen in downtown Grand Rapids following COVID shutdown

Both The B.O.B and Grand Rapids Brewing Co. opened their doors and have made some changes following the shutdown.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two downtown Grand Rapids establishments reopen this week following months of being closed due to COVID-19 regulations put in place by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Both The B.O.B and Grand Rapids Brewing Co.(GRBC) opened their doors and have made some changes following the shutdown.

GRBC used the shutdown to make renovations and updated the interior of their bar and restaurant. The restaurant also updated their menu.

"We kept the most cravable popular items from our old menu, but 90% of the menu is brand new, said Shawn Blonk, the Vice President of Operations. "Tons of exciting new dishes to look at. Dishes they wont' find anywhere else. Several new beers."

Dine-in services at GRBC will start Saturday. The company is offering curbside takeout and delivery currently.

Across the street from the brewing company, The B.O.B opened Wednesday for for indoor dining, and live entertainment

The 5-floor venue announced they'd be opening some of their restaurants and entertainment venues. You can read their full opening schedule here.

Friday March 5, Michigan restaurants and bars were allowed to increase indoor dining capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent, or up to 100 people. A closing curfew remains in place. Restaurants and bars must now close by 11 p.m., rather than 10 p.m.

