GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum currently is hosting the "In Step With Betty Ford: A Celebration of her Centennial" exhibit. The exhibit is set to run until Jan. 6, 2019 and celebrates her life and legacy along with her passion to dance.

Upcoming programs at The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum include:

A China Town Hall with former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice Interactive Webcast on Oct. 9, 2018 at 6 p.m. followed by a speech by a local China specialist at 6:45 p.m.

Brian Kilmeade, author of "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans" will be at the museum on Nov. 1, 2018 at 7 p.m.

"Building Integrity, Building Ford: A Documentary" will be on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

Elaine Weiss, author of "The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote" will be at the museum on Nov. 15, 2018 at 7 p.m.

"Light Up Downtown" will be on Dec. 1, 2018 at 5 p.m.

For more information about their upcoming events and exhibits you can visit The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum's website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM