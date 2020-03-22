GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid announced it will be reducing its service schedule starting Tuesday, March 24.

The greater Grand Rapids bus service said the "health and safety of Rapid employees and customers remains our number one priority."

The reduced schedule was created to continue providing transit to local hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores and employment centers for people who are still going in to work.

"In addition, core ridership locations and travel patterns have been tracked for the last 10 days and have been factored into this schedule to ensure that it matches current demand to the greatest extent possible," The Rapid said.

Here is the updated schedule:

Service will run seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m

Only the routes listed here will be in operation:

The following routes will be running on 60-minute (hourly) service Silver Line Route 1 (Division) Route 2 (Kalamazoo) Route 4 (Eastern) Route 6 (Eastown/Woodland) Route 7 (West Leonard) Route 8 (Grandville/Rivertown Crossing) Route 9 (Alpine) Route 10 (Clyde Park) Route 11 (Plainfield) Route 13 (Michigan Fuller - North) Route 15 (East Leonard) Route 16 (Wyoming Metro Health Village) Route 28 (28th Street)

Route 50 (GVSU Campus Connector) will operate on 50-minute service seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 85 (GVSU Campus Circulator) will operate on 25-minute service seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DASH West will run on 30-minute (half-hour) service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays only (Monday - Friday)

DASH North will not run during this service reduction

The Rapid said they have employees working from home and the company has a short-term plan for employees to maintain health care benefits and income for as long as financially possible. Part of the plan includes potential temporary layoffs.

The company said depending on the outcome of federal legislation, funding may help them avoid layoffs.

