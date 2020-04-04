GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid has implemented additional changes to its schedule to ensure safe social distancing and to meet ridership demands.

Saturday, April 4, the bus service said it would be increasing weekday service for five high-demand routes. Routes 1, 2, 4, 9 and 28 will now run every 30 minutes.

The Rapid also said it would be suspending all DASH service until further notice. They said this is due to new ridership patterns since the reduced service schedule was introduced on Tuesday, March 24.

The changes go into effect on Monday, April 6.

These routes will run every 30 minutes on weekdays from 7 a.m.to 7 p.m:

Route 1 (Division)

Route 2 (Kalamazoo)

Route 4 (Eastern)

Route 9 (Alpine)

Route 28 (28th Street)

These routes will continue to operate every hour, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m:

Route 6 (Eastown/Woodland)

Route 7 (West Leonard)

Route 8 (Grandville/Rivertown Crossing)

Route 10 (Clyde Park)

Route 11 (Plainfield)

Route 13 (Michigan Fuller - North)

Route 15 (East Leonard)

Route 16 (Wyoming Metro Health Village)

The Silver Line will continue to operate every 30 minutes, seven days a week. Route 50, the GVSU connector, will be running every 50 minutes, seven days a week. Route 85, the GVSU campus circulator, will be running every 25 minutes, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

