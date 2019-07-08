GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wendy Falb and Milidna Ysasi are going to be on the November ballot as candidates for Grand Rapids 2nd Ward Commissioner.

The two candidates beat out Michael Farage in Tuesday's election for a spot in the general election.

Falb has served on the Grand Rapids Public Schools board and she believes her experience is vital to improving the city. Ysasi has worked with non-profit organizations for much of her career, and she believes that will be an asset as a city commissioner.

In August's primary election, Ysasi secured 42% of the vote and Falb got 38%. Farage, an activist, won about 19% of the vote.

The 2nd Ward covers the northeast section of the city.

