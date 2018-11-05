GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Two men were shot in Grand Rapids early Friday morning, according the Grand Rapids Police Department.

A 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old man showed up at Butterworth Hospital at 4 a.m. on May 11.

One was shot in the hip, and the other in the butt. They are non-life threatening injuries.

The GRPD said they do not know where the scene of the shooting is, and the victims are being uncooperative.

There are no suspects at this time.

